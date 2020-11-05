Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 539 ($7.04).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective (up previously from GBX 500 ($6.53)) on shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Avast Plc (AVST.L) from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avast Plc (AVST.L) from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Get Avast Plc (AVST.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:AVST opened at GBX 504 ($6.58) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 513.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 519.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02. Avast Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 263.60 ($3.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90). The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Avast Plc (AVST.L)’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About Avast Plc (AVST.L)

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Avast Plc (AVST.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast Plc (AVST.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.