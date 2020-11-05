Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AVNS. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avanos Medical presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

AVNS stock opened at $40.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -115.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $42.10.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 5.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 3.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 36.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.