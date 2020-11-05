AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.11 EPS

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share.
NYSE:AVB opened at $148.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.01. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $229.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.88.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.
About AvalonBay Communities
As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").
Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)
Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.