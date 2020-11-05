AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.11 EPS

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share.

NYSE:AVB opened at $148.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.01. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $229.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.81.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

