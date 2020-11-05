Autohome Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,633 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,967% compared to the typical daily volume of 79 put options.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $103.15 on Thursday. Autohome has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $107.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.94. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.32 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 37.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autohome will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATHM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 86 Research started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.49.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Autohome in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Autohome in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Autohome by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $101,813,000 after buying an additional 43,011 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Autohome by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.