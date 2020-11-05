Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO) Earns Sell Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO) in a report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) from GBX 557 ($7.28) to GBX 581 ($7.59) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 515.93 ($6.74).

AUTO stock opened at GBX 590.80 ($7.72) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.71, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Auto Trader Group plc has a one year low of GBX 308.60 ($4.03) and a one year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02). The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion and a PE ratio of 26.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 572.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 538.58.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

