Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 1,000 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,198 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $125.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $226.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.25.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Loop Capital raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

