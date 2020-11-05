Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Purchases 500 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 7.9% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 123,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 35.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after buying an additional 97,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.66.

NYSE PFE opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $207.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

