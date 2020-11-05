AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Boosted by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 2.4% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 212.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $70,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T opened at $27.04 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.