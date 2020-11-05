AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66,629 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 567,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $27.04 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

