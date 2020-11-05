Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Atreca from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atreca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atreca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.40.

BCEL stock opened at $13.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $483.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of -0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.12. Atreca has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $29.35.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atreca will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atreca news, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $78,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 393,948 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,923.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,500 shares of company stock valued at $687,337. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Atreca by 105.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Atreca during the second quarter worth $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Atreca during the second quarter worth $41,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atreca by 27.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Atreca by 160.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

