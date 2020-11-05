Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Atlassian from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist lowered Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Atlassian stock opened at $188.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.25. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $110.01 and a 52 week high of $216.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.12, a PEG ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $459.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 118.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 49.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

