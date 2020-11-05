Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

AUB has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $24.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.63. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $38.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.