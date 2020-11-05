Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATRA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of ATRA opened at $14.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.26. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.07. As a group, analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $58,116.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,847.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,981 shares of company stock worth $96,490 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.