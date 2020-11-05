AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($82.31) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 7,300 ($95.37) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, DZ Bank raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) from GBX 7,300 ($95.37) to GBX 7,500 ($97.99) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,421.18 ($110.02).

LON AZN opened at GBX 8,519 ($111.30) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,310.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,453. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 1 year high of £101.20 ($132.22).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

