Astec Industries’ (ASTE) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.75.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.80 and a beta of 1.33. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $63.74.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.99 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 8.15%. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,176,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.