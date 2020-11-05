Assured Guaranty Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,880 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,886% compared to the average volume of 145 put options.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. Assured Guaranty has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.67. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 77.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 4.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 226,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

