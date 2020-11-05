Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) (LON:ABF) PT Raised to GBX 2,400

Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) (LON:ABF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 2,280 ($29.79) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) from GBX 2,180 ($28.48) to GBX 2,240 ($29.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) in a report on Monday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) to a “sector performer” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) in a report on Monday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,527.71 ($33.02).

Shares of ABF stock opened at GBX 1,680 ($21.95) on Tuesday. Associated British Foods plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,554 ($20.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67). The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,822.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,885.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In related news, insider Michael McLintock acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,718 ($22.45) per share, for a total transaction of £154,620 ($202,012.02).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

