ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) Shares Gap Down to $1.56

Shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.56, but opened at $1.45. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 1,802 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASLN. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.72.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.