Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $161.25

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $161.25 and last traded at $161.25, with a volume of 2517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.23.

ASHTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashtead Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Ashtead Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ashtead Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 24.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group plc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.