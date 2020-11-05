Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Asante Solutions from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asante Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Asante Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Asante Solutions from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.67.

PUMP stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. Asante Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $12.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Asante Solutions news, Director Mark Stephen Berg bought 12,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $74,994.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at $74,994.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. AJO LP acquired a new position in Asante Solutions in the second quarter valued at $2,301,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 992.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 109,180 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Asante Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Asante Solutions by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 93,131 shares during the period.

About Asante Solutions

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

