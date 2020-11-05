Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ARW. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Arrow Electronics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.88.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $81.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.86. Arrow Electronics has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $85.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 68,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $5,408,287.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,067,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 4,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $385,523.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,722.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARW. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,746,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,052,000 after buying an additional 849,525 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4,318.0% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 565,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,844,000 after buying an additional 552,700 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 122.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 537,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,904,000 after buying an additional 296,026 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter worth about $18,133,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 10.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,257,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,571,000 after purchasing an additional 218,175 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

