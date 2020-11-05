Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Insider Sean J. Kerins Sells 4,749 Shares

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) insider Sean J. Kerins sold 4,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $385,523.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,722.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ARW opened at $81.04 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

