Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.10-1.12 for the period.

AHH stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $706.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.66.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $39.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 12.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AHH has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.88.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, insider Michael P. O’hara bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,865.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

