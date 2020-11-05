Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.10-1.12 for the period.
Several research firms have issued reports on AHH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.88.
AHH opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.05 million, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $19.43.
In related news, insider Michael P. O’hara purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,865.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
Featured Story: Call Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.