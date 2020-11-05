Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.10-1.12 for the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on AHH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.88.

AHH opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.05 million, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $19.43.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $39.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael P. O’hara purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,865.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

