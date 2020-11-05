ARK Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 328.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 729,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 559,367 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $191,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 42.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Facebook by 223.4% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 177,179 shares in the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 7.8% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,293 shares of company stock worth $9,509,140. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Argus boosted their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $287.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $818.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

