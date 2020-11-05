Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Issues Earnings Results

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

ANET stock opened at $254.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.71. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $156.63 and a 1-year high of $267.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $424,272.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,040 shares in the company, valued at $452,676. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total value of $34,102.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,897,624.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,947 shares of company stock worth $20,428,272. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.59.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

