Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay Sells 748 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $157,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 878 shares in the company, valued at $184,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.50, for a total value of $156,583.50.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Marc Taxay sold 1,912 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $424,272.80.

ANET stock opened at $254.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $267.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.71.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 343.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 314,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,059,000 after purchasing an additional 243,635 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 22.2% during the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 8.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 22.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,004,000 after buying an additional 71,892 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

