Ari B. Levy Buys 30,000 Shares of Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Stock

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Director Ari B. Levy bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $221,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 444,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,451.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TACO stock opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $299.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.79. Del Taco Restaurants Inc has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.36 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 42.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 454.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 62.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3,474.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Del Taco Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.