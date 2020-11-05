Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.00 million.

ACA opened at $47.30 on Thursday. Arcosa has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $51.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.33. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Arcosa alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

ACA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 140166 increased their target price on shares of Arcosa from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.