Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:ADM opened at $46.51 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $52.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.37. The company has a current ratio of 43.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $197,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,308,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 112,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $5,715,599.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,025,844.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,130 shares of company stock valued at $17,918,399 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

