Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Lifted to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $44.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

ADM stock opened at $46.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 43.40. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 6,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $349,199.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,578,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $889,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,130 shares of company stock valued at $17,918,399. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

