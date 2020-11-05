Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,460,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,810,000 after buying an additional 8,892,938 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,790,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,522,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,339,000 after buying an additional 762,538 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 272.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 884,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,127,000 after buying an additional 647,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 765,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,288,000 after buying an additional 477,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 6,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $349,199.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,578,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ray G. Young sold 49,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $2,451,980.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 448,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,458,879.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,130 shares of company stock worth $17,918,399 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Cleveland Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

ADM opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 43.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $52.05.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

