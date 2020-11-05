AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Shares Up 10.1%

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s stock price shot up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $3.92. 741,930 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 399,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Several research firms have issued reports on AQB. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AquaBounty Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk bought 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 4,009,200 shares of company stock worth $10,023,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 57.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 60,405 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

About AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.