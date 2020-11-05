AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AQB opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $125.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.72. AquaBounty Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

AQB has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AquaBounty Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

In related news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk purchased 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,009,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,023,000. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.