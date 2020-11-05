Appulse Co. (APL.V) (CVE:APL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.36

Appulse Co. (APL.V) (CVE:APL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 31200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.36 million and a PE ratio of 4.50.

Appulse Co. (APL.V) (CVE:APL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.47 million for the quarter.

Appulse Co. (APL.V) Company Profile (CVE:APL)

Appulse Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides new and refurbished centrifuge machines and parts in North America and internationally. It is also involved in the rental of centrifuge equipment; provision of maintenance services, and consulting and design advisory services to industries, as well as machining services for equipment repairs; and manufacture of parts using machining and milling equipment.

