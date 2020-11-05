Appulse Co. (APL.V) (CVE:APL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.36

Appulse Co. (APL.V) (CVE:APL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 31200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.36 million and a PE ratio of 4.50.

Appulse Co. (APL.V) (CVE:APL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.47 million for the quarter.

Appulse Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides new and refurbished centrifuge machines and parts in North America and internationally. It is also involved in the rental of centrifuge equipment; provision of maintenance services, and consulting and design advisory services to industries, as well as machining services for equipment repairs; and manufacture of parts using machining and milling equipment.

