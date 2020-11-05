Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,100 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the September 30th total of 421,600 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 586,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on APDN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ APDN opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.59. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 180.24% and a negative net margin of 304.46%. Analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 575.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 1,731.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 56,385 shares during the period. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in polymerase chain reaction-based DNA manufacturing that enables in vitro diagnostics, and pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

