apM Coin Trading 68.8% Lower Over Last Week (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 5th. In the last seven days, apM Coin has traded down 68.8% against the US dollar. apM Coin has a total market cap of $14.86 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One apM Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0411 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get apM Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00023698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.39 or 0.03543173 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00023419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00178961 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a token. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com

apM Coin Token Trading

apM Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for apM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for apM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.