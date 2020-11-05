Aon Plc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $9.63 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:AON)

Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for AON in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $9.63 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.76. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AON’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

Get AON alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.33.

Shares of AON opened at $183.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.83. AON has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $238.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 68.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 100.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in AON by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.