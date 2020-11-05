Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NLY. Zacks Investment Research raised Annaly Capital Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.47.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $7.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.90. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 74.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 896,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 74,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 16,212 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 67,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

