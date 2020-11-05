Andrew Rees Sells 31,552 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) CEO Andrew Rees sold 31,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,703,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $56.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.87. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.98 million. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Crocs by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 20,686 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Crocs by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,319,000 after buying an additional 94,620 shares during the period. TLW Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,897,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CROX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

