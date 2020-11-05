Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Anchiano Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Anchiano Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.63.

Shares of ANCN stock opened at $1.24 on Monday. Anchiano Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12.

Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anchiano Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Anchiano Therapeutics stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. FMR LLC owned 0.58% of Anchiano Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Anchiano Therapeutics Company Profile

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd.

