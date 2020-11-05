AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ANAB. BidaskClub raised AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush raised AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist raised their target price on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $29.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.38. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $39.48.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 18.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the third quarter worth about $27,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

