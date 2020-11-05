Analyzing Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) & Banco Bradesco (NASDAQ:BBDO)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sierra Bancorp and Banco Bradesco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Banco Bradesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sierra Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $19.75, suggesting a potential upside of 2.97%. Given Sierra Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sierra Bancorp is more favorable than Banco Bradesco.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and Banco Bradesco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Bancorp $134.42 million 2.17 $35.96 million $2.33 8.23 Banco Bradesco $32.38 billion 0.89 $5.72 billion N/A N/A

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Sierra Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Bancorp 26.64% 11.22% 1.28% Banco Bradesco 14.06% 13.87% 1.27%

Volatility & Risk

Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.4% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Sierra Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sierra Bancorp pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sierra Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Sierra Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Sierra Bancorp beats Banco Bradesco on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. Its loan products include real estate, commercial, mortgage warehouse, agricultural, industrial, and consumer loans. The company also offers automated teller machines; electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives; online and automated telephone banking services; and remote deposit capture and automated payroll services for business customers. As of February 4, 2020, it operated 40 full service branches, a loan production office, an online branch, an agricultural credit center, and an SBA center. Sierra Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Porterville, California.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits. It also provides mutual funds, foreign exchange, overdrafts, credit cards, and personal and housing loans; and auto, health, life, accident, and property insurance products. In addition, the company offers fund management and treasury services; corporate finance; investment banking, asset management and consortium administration; pension plans; brokerage; real estate ventures and capitalization bonds; and hedge and finance products, including working capital financing. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

