Analyzing PopMail.com (OTCMKTS:POPM) and LiveXLive Media (OTCMKTS:LIVX)

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) and PopMail.com (OTCMKTS:POPM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiveXLive Media and PopMail.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveXLive Media $38.66 million 3.84 -$38.93 million ($0.69) -3.00 PopMail.com N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PopMail.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveXLive Media.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LiveXLive Media and PopMail.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveXLive Media 0 0 6 0 3.00 PopMail.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

LiveXLive Media currently has a consensus target price of $5.54, indicating a potential upside of 167.71%. Given LiveXLive Media’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LiveXLive Media is more favorable than PopMail.com.

Volatility & Risk

LiveXLive Media has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PopMail.com has a beta of -0.85, suggesting that its share price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LiveXLive Media and PopMail.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveXLive Media -89.47% N/A -62.97% PopMail.com N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.1% of LiveXLive Media shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of LiveXLive Media shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of PopMail.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LiveXLive Media beats PopMail.com on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc., a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. In addition, it offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was formerly known as Loton, Corp. and changed its name to LiveXLive Media, Inc. in August 2017. LiveXLive Media, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

PopMail.com Company Profile

PopMail.com, Inc. is engaged in the development and operation of upscale casual theme restaurants. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

