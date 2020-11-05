Analysts Set LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Target Price at $8.20

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LC. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut LendingClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 6,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $29,997.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,116.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 25,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 30,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub stock opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $15.29. The company has a market cap of $381.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.04 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 22.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s revenue was down 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LendingClub will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

