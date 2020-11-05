Analysts Set KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) (LON:KAZ) Target Price at GBX 571.67

KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) (LON:KAZ) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 571.67 ($7.47).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KAZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

KAZ opened at GBX 627 ($8.19) on Thursday. KAZ Minerals PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 256.20 ($3.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 635 ($8.30). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 563.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 513.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 5.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a GBX 3.06 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L)’s payout ratio is currently 5.46%.

KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

