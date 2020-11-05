Analysts Set Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Target Price at $35.88

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICHR. TheStreet cut shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 184,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $5,784,793.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 291,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,118,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 17,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $533,852.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,578,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,873 shares of company stock valued at $6,649,626. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 248.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,355,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,034,000 after acquiring an additional 966,380 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ichor by 649.7% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 217,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 188,247 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Ichor by 78.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 340,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ichor by 40.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 356,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 101,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Ichor in the second quarter worth $1,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICHR opened at $26.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.08 million, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.76. Ichor has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $39.83.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Ichor had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $227.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ichor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

