Analysts Set First Quantum Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target at $15.74

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.74.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

FQVLF stock opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 2.47.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

