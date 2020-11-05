Analysts Set Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST) Target Price at GBX 539

Shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 539 ($7.04).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) price target on shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Avast Plc (AVST.L) from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

AVST opened at GBX 504 ($6.58) on Thursday. Avast Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 263.60 ($3.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 513.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 519.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Avast Plc (AVST.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Avast Plc (AVST.L) Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

