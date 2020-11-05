Analysts Offer Predictions for Kronos Bio, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Kronos Bio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren forecasts that the company will earn ($3.35) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kronos Bio’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.35) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.75) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of KRON stock opened at $27.54 on Thursday. Kronos Bio has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $34.90.

In related news, Director Elena Ridloff bought 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Barbara Kosacz bought 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 614,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,677,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 553,380 shares of company stock worth $10,514,220 in the last 90 days.

Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

